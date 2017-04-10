Man arrested after barricading self i...

Man arrested after barricading self in hotel room

Yesterday

A 36-year-old man will be charged with deadly conduct, after Corpus Christi Police say he fired several shots inside a motel room. Police were called to the Modern Motel on South Padre Island Dr., just after noon Saturday.

Start the conversation

Corpus Christi, TX

