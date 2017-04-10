Lesbian couple's shocking shooting spurs $500M suit
David Strickland , a 30-year-old from Helotes, was convicted in September 2016 in the rape and shooting of Mary Kristene Chapa, 18, and her girlfriend, Mollie Olgin, 19, who were tied up, stripped and shot in a Corpus Christi park in June 2012.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|3 hr
|jfromcc
|4,545
|Texas roadhouse
|5 hr
|Mmmmm
|2
|Allanah Davis
|5 hr
|Afan
|5
|Asian chicks on FB
|11 hr
|JPS69
|4
|To Barbi KSAB
|13 hr
|triden
|25
|Lexy Bandera Pornstar From Corpus Christi
|13 hr
|triden
|12
|Dollar general calallen cashier
|13 hr
|triden
|7
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC