Lesbian couple's shocking shooting sp...

Lesbian couple's shocking shooting spurs $500M suit

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Beaumont Enterprise

David Strickland , a 30-year-old from Helotes, was convicted in September 2016 in the rape and shooting of Mary Kristene Chapa, 18, and her girlfriend, Mollie Olgin, 19, who were tied up, stripped and shot in a Corpus Christi park in June 2012.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 3 hr jfromcc 4,545
Texas roadhouse 5 hr Mmmmm 2
Allanah Davis 5 hr Afan 5
Asian chicks on FB 11 hr JPS69 4
To Barbi KSAB 13 hr triden 25
Lexy Bandera Pornstar From Corpus Christi 13 hr triden 12
Dollar general calallen cashier 13 hr triden 7
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Ferguson
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Health Care
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,140 • Total comments across all topics: 280,281,124

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC