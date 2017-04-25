Lawmen pedaling across Texas honor am...

Lawmen pedaling across Texas honor ambush victims with stop in Dallas

Four policemen pedaling thousands of miles across the state to honor Texas officers killed in the line of duty last year stopped Tuesday in Dallas to honor the victims of the July 7 ambush. The cyclists representing the annual "We Remember" Memorial Bicycle Trek presented Dallas police with plaques bearing the names of Lorne Ahrens, Michael Krol, Patrick Zamarripa and Michael Smith, as well as a metal cross with a blue ribbon to Ahrens' widow, Katrina Ahrens.

