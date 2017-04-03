Last day to register to vote is Wedne...

Last day to register to vote is Wednesday

18 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

City officials want to remind Corpus Christi citizens that the last day to register to vote in the Special Election is this Wednesday. The Special Election will be held on May 6, 2017, to fill a vacancy in the Office of Mayor.

Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Corpus Christi, TX

