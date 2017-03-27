Island University to screen climate c...

Island University to screen climate change film

What was once the last frontier of American exploration has become the first frontier in climate change. The documentary, "Between Earth and Sky: Climate Change on the Last Frontier," discusses the effects of global warming on Alaska.

