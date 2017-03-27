Island University to screen climate c...

Island University to screen climate change film

The documentary, "Between Earth and Sky: Climate Change on the Last Frontier," discusses the effects of global warming on Alaska. Texas A&M Corpus Christi will be holding two screenings of the film followed by Q&A sessions with the filmmakers Monday.

