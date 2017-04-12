Investors Eye Midstream Sector as Pro...

Investors Eye Midstream Sector as Production Ramps Up

Investors are placing bets that demand for U.S. energy pipelines, storage and processing facilities will outstrip supply in the next few years as the resurgence in shale oil and gas production increases. With U.S. oil prices mostly above $50 a barrel for several months and a jump in drilling activity this year, new projects are moving off the drawing boards, and backers are lining up customers.

