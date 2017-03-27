Investigators at the scene of a child...

Investigators at the scene of a child shooting in the 1000 Block of Vaky Street.

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

The incident happened just after 11:40 am Sunday morning in the 1000 Block of Vaky Street near Lindale Park. According to police, the child was rushed to the hospital after the shooting and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 6 min Curious 4,446
Erik Tunchez 8 min Jay 4
Looking for Swinging couples 1 hr Intrested 30
Taylor Gaydon 6 hr Taytay 15
Skylar Rainwater 18 hr 361 lad 1
michael 23 hr laura 1
Early morning hook up 23 hr Reba 2
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,642 • Total comments across all topics: 280,019,564

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC