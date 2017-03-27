Investigators at the scene of a child shooting in the 1000 Block of Vaky Street.
The incident happened just after 11:40 am Sunday morning in the 1000 Block of Vaky Street near Lindale Park. According to police, the child was rushed to the hospital after the shooting and was pronounced dead at the hospital.
