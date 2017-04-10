Historic Courthouse sale good for dow...

Historic Courthouse sale good for downtown

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

"It's terrific news for downtown to have that historic jewel that has long been vacant. It has a promising future and what it will do is have a ripple effect with the Downtown District and the Sea District very excited for that," said Terry Sweeney from the Downtown Management District.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Allanah Davis 1 hr Sanctuary 4
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 1 hr I swallow 4,543
Asian chicks on FB 5 hr JPS69 4
To Barbi KSAB 7 hr triden 25
Lexy Bandera Pornstar From Corpus Christi 8 hr triden 12
Dollar general calallen cashier 8 hr triden 7
Criminal defense Wed Ccc 1
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,441 • Total comments across all topics: 280,275,561

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC