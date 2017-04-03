Gas prices increase nationwide

20 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi saw an abrupt jump in gas prices overnight following a nationwide increase due to a variety of issues including the escalating conflict in Syria. Triple A cites conflict in Syria as one of the factors behind the abrupt increase, but also notes that severe weather across most of the country, as well as unplanned refinery maintenance, contributed to the price hikes.

