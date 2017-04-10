For whom the taps toll

NE CENTURY after the United States entered World War I, a small group of around 25 individuals - among them a group of children from the It's A Small World Nursery School - gathered at 10:30 a.m. at a monument to commemorate those servicemen from Goliad who died in that war. The memorial is one of seven placed around the square dedicated to history: the 1902 tornado, servicemen who died in World War II, the Hanging Tree, the ratification of Santa Anna's surrender, servicemen who died in World War One, the Regulators of Goliad County and to Don Rafael Antonio Manchola.

