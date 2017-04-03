Expectant mother with Zika virus expected to give birth in Corpus Christi
A woman infected with the Zika virus is being treated at a Corpus Christi hospital and local health officials say there is no cause for concern for the general public. That woman was not infected with Zika here in the Coastal Bend.
