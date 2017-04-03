Earth Day Bay Day highlights coastal ...

Earth Day Bay Day highlights coastal bend's natural features

It's that time of the year again - Earth Day Bay Day returns to the Coastal Bend, celebrating the natural perks offered by living near coastal waterways and the need to preserve them. The all-day event was hosted by the Coastal Bend Bays and Estuaries Foundation and was held at Heritage Park in Corpus Christi.

