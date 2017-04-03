Early Voting times, places for upcomi...

Early Voting times, places for upcoming special election

9 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

Early voting will soon be available for those who plan to participate in the May 6th Corpus Christi special election for Mayor. According to City Secretary Rebecca Huerta, early voting begins Monday, April 24th and ends on Tuesday, May 2nd.

