Early Voting times, places for upcoming special election
Early voting will soon be available for those who plan to participate in the May 6th Corpus Christi special election for Mayor. According to City Secretary Rebecca Huerta, early voting begins Monday, April 24th and ends on Tuesday, May 2nd.
