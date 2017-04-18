Drag show hidden gem for Victoria per...

Drag show hidden gem for Victoria performer (w/video) 6 hours from now

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: The Victoria Advocate

By PHOTOS BY ANA RAMIREZ AND VIDEO BY ANGELA PIAZZA - [email protected]; [email protected] April 22, 2017 at 9:57 p.m. Marc Castillo, stage name Naomi Evans, of Corpus Christi, puts on her makeup backstage, while Diamond Dee parts the stage curtain on March 31. Diamond Dee said she's nervous but excited about her first performance. "I've always wanted to do it so I'm finally living out one of my dreams and in my hometown," he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Belinda Gonzalez from Driscoll 1 hr Knw 4
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 1 hr Gomer Pyle 4,634
Does any one know paulin 8 hr wannahit 7
Married women looking for discreet fun (Jul '13) 9 hr Fme12 66
White and black. 10 hr Whitegirl21 4
Dusty anyone seen her 13 hr GP Wildcats 1
24 year old recently single man looking for girls 15 hr Youngin 1
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,411 • Total comments across all topics: 280,490,629

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC