Detectives are searching for a man accused of shoplifting from several locations around the city.
Surveillance video released by Corpus Christi Police Department appears to show a suspect taking merchandise from an area Home Depot before running out of the store without paying. The video showed an incident at the Home Depot store on Port Avenue but investigators believe the suspect may be involved in other incidents as well.
