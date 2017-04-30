Crowds gathered by the hundreds for the 2nd annual Food Truck Festival.
For visitors to Schlitterbahn Corpus Christi, Saturday was a day all about food and fun in the sun for this year's annual Food Truck Festival. It's the 2nd year for the festival this weekend, with over 40 food trucks gathering in the Schlitterbahn parking lots, where hundreds of patrons lined up for a taste of the local mobile food market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Zoe (Oct '16)
|56 min
|mojo
|31
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|7 hr
|Handy gentlemen i...
|4,504
|Who caught ET special of the late Selena smh
|15 hr
|Jax
|16
|Anyone know Iliana Salinas
|22 hr
|Steve
|5
|veronica guerra
|23 hr
|Winston
|11
|I love bbw, looking to meet a lovely bbw
|Fri
|tyoux23
|1
|Looking for Swinging couples
|Fri
|Intrested
|33
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC