Criminal Appeals Court issues opinion...

Criminal Appeals Court issues opinion on Pruett murder case

"Under the facts of this case, we affirm the trial court's determination that it is not reasonably probable that appellant would not have been convicted had the results of the testing been available at trial." That was the final sentence in a ruling released by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Wednesday, April 5. The ruling involved an appeal filed by attorneys at the University of Houston Law Center in behalf of Robert Lynn Pruett, a convicted murder on Death Row.

