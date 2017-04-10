Council votes to have airport well te...

Council votes to have airport well tested as potential water source...

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Countywide

City Council members voted during their special meeting Tuesday to have a well operating at the Municipal Airport property on U.S. Highway 59, west of the city, tested. City Manager William "Bill" DiLibero made the recommendation after announcing that the City of Corpus Christi had increased the charge to the Beeville Water Supply District for 1,000 gallons of water to $1.50.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Countywide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 2 hr Onmyway 4,551
Texas roadhouse 13 hr Mmmmm 2
Allanah Davis 13 hr Afan 5
Asian chicks on FB 19 hr JPS69 4
To Barbi KSAB 21 hr triden 25
Lexy Bandera Pornstar From Corpus Christi 21 hr triden 12
Dollar general calallen cashier 21 hr triden 7
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,019 • Total comments across all topics: 280,289,144

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC