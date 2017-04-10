Council votes to have airport well tested as potential water source...

City Council members voted during their special meeting Tuesday to have a well operating at the Municipal Airport property on U.S. Highway 59, west of the city, tested. City Manager William "Bill" DiLibero made the recommendation after announcing that the City of Corpus Christi had increased the charge to the Beeville Water Supply District for 1,000 gallons of water to $1.50.

