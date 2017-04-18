Council discusses water release agree...

Council discusses water release agreement

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

Our local police earn a "Thumbs Up" everyday for their protection and service to our community. But we're giving a special "Thumbs Up" to Corpus Christi Police Chief Mike Markle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
White and black. 38 min Whitegirl21 1
this weekend 1 hr omg 23
Texas roadhouse 2 hr Sirlengua 4
Valero truck rack Betty the h**ker 3 hr Norma 16
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 3 hr Wet moon reg 4,616
Nikole Kerr (Nov '14) 3 hr Old school 20
James Bocanegra Flint Hills 9 hr ALLY 5
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,894 • Total comments across all topics: 280,460,111

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC