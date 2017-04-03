Correction: Voter ID-Texas story

Correction: Voter ID-Texas story

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: WWSB

In a story April 3 about Texas' voter ID law, The Associated Press reported erroneously that a federal judge was delaying until after June 7 a decision about whether state lawmakers deliberately intended to discriminate when they approved the law. That order applied to a separate case on how to fix the law, not on its intent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 4 hr Topper 4,475
Taylor Gaydon 4 hr Popdatpuzzay 24
Who caught ET special of the late Selena smh 8 hr Loss for words 12
Bi curious married men (Jun '11) 19 hr Dan 137
Marcus Barrera at kikos 19 hr Pat 25
To Barbi KSAB 19 hr triden 11
April Mirabel (May '13) 19 hr triden 11
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,107 • Total comments across all topics: 280,077,116

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC