Corpus Christi's Recycling Drop-Off sites will be closed for Easter, Sunday, April 16, 2017.

Drop-Off sites at the H.E.B. parking lot on Leopard Street, the H.E.B. lot at Alameda Street and the Fellowship of Oso Creek Church on Yorktown Blvd. will be closed this Sunday, April 16. All locations will be open Friday, April 14, Saturday, April 15 and will reopen Monday, April 17 from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. For more information, contact Celina Y Pulcher, Outreach Coordinator for Solid Waste Services at 361-826-1655 or at [email protected]

