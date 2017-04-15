Continue reading Interest grows in community garden

Continue reading Interest grows in co...

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times reports the 67-year-old lamented the week-old vine's shriveled end, but was asked not to give up and instructed to replant the fruit. With professional guidance, the garden will yield tomatoes, as well as cucumbers, squash, peppers, basil, sage, corn and beans, said Ronda Dizney, a Nueces County Master Gardener.

