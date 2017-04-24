Concert series draws record crowds to rodeo
Be careful who you open your door to. Several residents have reported suspicious people dropping by their homes, claiming to be workers with the City of Corpus Christi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|C101 Rex Gabriel is such a crybaby
|1 hr
|HighTechHate
|14
|Nikole Kerr (Nov '14)
|2 hr
|Odemneighbor
|49
|tiffany soli? (Sep '13)
|2 hr
|Karma
|12
|Michelle Barrera
|2 hr
|Lol
|8
|Dr. Michael Pendleton (Jun '15)
|11 hr
|Truthful
|3
|Where's the white at
|12 hr
|1234abc
|1
|bottoms up (Feb '15)
|12 hr
|Helper
|19
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC