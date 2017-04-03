City leaders show off culinary talents
Tonight, more than a dozen leading men square off and saute, all to help children get compassionate care while in the hospital. Sixteen teams are cooking up some creative culinary creations at this year's Men Who Cook fundraiser.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|3 min
|Bitch boy
|4,485
|To Barbi KSAB
|11 min
|Juan
|22
|does anyone know if there are checkpoints fromm... (Jul '14)
|3 hr
|Leroy
|8
|Desiree Paree
|3 hr
|Ghetto
|1
|Lexy Bandera Pornstar From Corpus Christi
|4 hr
|Pete
|5
|Leal Parking Lot Maintenance
|5 hr
|worker
|2
|Taylor Gaydon
|14 hr
|Popdatpuzzay
|26
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC