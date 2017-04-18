City Council members weigh in on 'Lat...

City Council members weigh in on 'Latchkey' program funding debate

15 hrs ago

Many working parents rely on the 'Latchkey' program, which allows students to stay at school after hours and participate in activities until their parents are able to pick them up. For years the school district has provided its facilities free of charge, while the city has been responsible for running the program.

