CITGO collateral on bail-out loan from Russia.
CITGO, the U.S. arm of Venezuela's state-run oil and gas operation, is collateral on a bail-out loan from Russia's state-run oil and gas company, a partnership several congressional leaders worry might cede U.S.-based energy infrastructure to the Russian government. Russian oil and gas giant, Rosneft, loaned CITGO's parent company - Petroleos de Venezuela - $1.5 billion in exchange for a 49.5 percent share of CITGO, late last year.
