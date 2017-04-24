CITGO collateral on bail-out loan fro...

CITGO collateral on bail-out loan from Russia.

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

CITGO, the U.S. arm of Venezuela's state-run oil and gas operation, is collateral on a bail-out loan from Russia's state-run oil and gas company, a partnership several congressional leaders worry might cede U.S.-based energy infrastructure to the Russian government. Russian oil and gas giant, Rosneft, loaned CITGO's parent company - Petroleos de Venezuela - $1.5 billion in exchange for a 49.5 percent share of CITGO, late last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Belinda Gonzalez from Driscoll 4 min Hernan 58
Why are MEXICANS SO DUM and STUPID? (Jul '14) 56 min TexanAmerican 39
this weekend 1 hr Tom 30
Nikole Kerr (Nov '14) 1 hr Lol 28
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 5 hr black4couple 4,645
Teresa Marroquin 8 hr Pickle 6
Mindy Ramos 13 hr HonestAbel 6
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,205 • Total comments across all topics: 280,546,716

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC