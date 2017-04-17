CCPD: Woman arrested for stealing packages, mail from neighbors
A 24-year-old woman spent Easter in jail after she allegedly stole items from around her neighborhood and tried to gift them to family members. The incident happened on the 4100 block of Cross River Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|photobucket.com
|4 hr
|Lol
|6
|Why are MEXICANS SO DUM and STUPID? (Jul '14)
|5 hr
|Mohamad
|35
|RV park in calallen
|5 hr
|Lusto
|10
|Nikole Kerr mills
|5 hr
|Miss it
|10
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|7 hr
|Interested
|4,594
|Zoe (Oct '16)
|8 hr
|jontx
|36
|Ashley lumpkins
|12 hr
|Lmao
|4
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC