CCPD Gang unit arrests 9 people
Nine people were arrested today in a special operation put together by the Corpus Christi gang unit. Officers began the warrant round up early this morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Criminal defense
|1 hr
|Ccc
|1
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|2 hr
|dont go
|4,532
|Wet moon in Mathis
|4 hr
|1stTimer
|61
|Stripes
|6 hr
|Slick
|6
|Nikole Kerr mills
|7 hr
|I know
|9
|Dr. Coniglio Orthodontist
|12 hr
|Corpus
|1
|Texas roadhouse
|12 hr
|Sirlengua
|1
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC