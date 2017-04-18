CCPD: Driver could face DWI charges after causing four-vehicle crash

Corpus Christi police responded to a four-vehicle crash just before 1:15 pm at the Everhart and McArdle Road intersection. Police respond to four-vehicle collision Lieutenant Chuck Freeman, with the Corpus Christi Police Department, says the driver that caused they accident was traveling at a high rate of speed when she slammed into the vehicles that were waiting at a stop light.

