CCPD arrested two people allegedly connected to a string of burglaries.
Undercover police work paid off big time for Corpus Christi Detectives after they arrested two people allegedly connected to a string of burglaries. Officers arrested 34-year-old Adrian Gomez and 34-year-old William Heath last night in the 6600 Block of Saratoga Boulevard around 7:00 pm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|10 min
|Lulus3
|4,608
|this weekend
|19 min
|Lulus3
|17
|TS Natalie or Amiyah? (Jul '14)
|1 hr
|Ruger73
|72
|Angel Vasquez
|1 hr
|Ruthless
|2
|Dollar general calallen cashier
|4 hr
|Annaville
|9
|Sandra Vasquez
|8 hr
|Alice 1997
|1
|Nikole Kerr (Nov '14)
|8 hr
|Wondering
|3
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC