CCPD arrested two people allegedly connected to a string of burglaries.

Undercover police work paid off big time for Corpus Christi Detectives after they arrested two people allegedly connected to a string of burglaries. Officers arrested 34-year-old Adrian Gomez and 34-year-old William Heath last night in the 6600 Block of Saratoga Boulevard around 7:00 pm.

