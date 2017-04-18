CCAD looking to capitalize on Army pl...

CCAD looking to capitalize on Army plan to upgrade helicopters

The Corpus Christi Army Depot is looking to capitalize on a major military program in the works. The Army plans to upgrade hundreds of Black Hawk helicopters in the coming years and CCAD is preparing to secure as much of that business as possible.

