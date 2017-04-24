Buc Days "Rodeo Corpus Christi" kicks off
Organizers of this year's Sandfest are calling it a huge success. They tell us great weather brought out a lot of folks to check out the amazing sculptures on display.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|1 hr
|black4couple
|4,645
|this weekend
|4 hr
|wifefun
|29
|Teresa Marroquin
|4 hr
|Pickle
|6
|Belinda Gonzalez from Driscoll
|5 hr
|Performing
|57
|Nikole Kerr (Nov '14)
|6 hr
|Christine
|27
|Why are MEXICANS SO DUM and STUPID? (Jul '14)
|7 hr
|HEISENBERG
|38
|Mindy Ramos
|9 hr
|HonestAbel
|6
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC