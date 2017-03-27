Black Forest News
Black Forest residents Tom and Nola Lange - age 75 and 77, respectively - were wrapping up their dinner on a Tuesday evening at the Subway restaurant in Black Forest when they took a moment to share bits and pieces of their lives with 'The New Falcon Herald.' The couple were just days away from celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Falcon Herald.
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Channel 3 (Sep '11)
|2 hr
|Youngster
|34
|Erik Tunchez
|4 hr
|SavvyB
|2
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|7 hr
|Jay
|4,428
|palace girls at CC
|10 hr
|And
|15
|ts natalie backpage (Jul '15)
|10 hr
|Silver daddy
|12
|Who caught ET special of the late Selena smh
|10 hr
|David
|2
|Taylor Gaydon
|11 hr
|Someguy
|8
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC