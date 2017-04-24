Ayers construction will start soon

Ayers construction will start soon

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

Part of the Bond 2014 construction project will soon begin. The bond's area will affect Ayers from Ocean Drive to Alameda.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 1 hr My choice 4,659
nude on the beach (Aug '13) 2 hr ggorgar 2
Why are MEXICANS SO DUM and STUPID? (Jul '14) 3 hr Migmac 42
C101 Rex Gabriel is such a crybaby 8 hr Adrian 7
Brent at the Dollar General in Annaville 8 hr Annaville 1
Roxann Galvan 11 hr Eli98 2
Mindy Ramos 11 hr Guesswho 9
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,937 • Total comments across all topics: 280,634,854

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC