Analysis: A word about where Texas le...

Analysis: A word about where Texas legislators get their legal advice

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Texas Tribune

Voters line up before an early voting station opens in Houston early Monday morning, October 24, 2016. Poll workers said the lines are much longer than normal for early voting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does any one know paulin 22 min helopilot19 9
Belinda Gonzalez from Driscoll 23 min OldCorpusFriend 5
Anna Laura Solis 1 hr clyde 3
Married women looking for discreet fun (Jul '13) 2 hr Old friend 71
Nikole Kerr (Nov '14) 4 hr Justin 21
beach during week 4 hr Pfc 2
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 4 hr Pfc 4,641
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,170 • Total comments across all topics: 280,527,001

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC