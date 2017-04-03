An aerial view near Christus Spohn Sh...

An aerial view near Christus Spohn Shoreline. File photo.

The La Quinta Channel and Inner Harbor are vital to the industries of the Port of Corpus Christi, allowing ships to import and export many different materials. Today, the Port Industries of Corpus Christi will hold an informative boat tour of the Inner Harbor and La Quinta Channel.

