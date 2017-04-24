All-female art exhibition features 75 artists
An all-female art exhibition featuring 75 artists, several who are local, was showcased in front of the La Retama Library. Chicas Bonitas exhibit and pachanga, an exhibition including local, regional, and national artists, were on display from 9:30 am till 3:30 pm Saturday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nikole Kerr (Nov '14)
|10 min
|Lmao
|51
|fidget spinners
|20 min
|Noone
|2
|Victoria Ann Leal
|1 hr
|Jes
|2
|C101 Rex Gabriel is such a crybaby
|7 hr
|HighTechHate
|14
|tiffany soli? (Sep '13)
|8 hr
|Karma
|12
|Michelle Barrera
|8 hr
|Lol
|8
|Dr. Michael Pendleton (Jun '15)
|17 hr
|Truthful
|3
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC