All-female art exhibition features 75 artists

An all-female art exhibition featuring 75 artists, several who are local, was showcased in front of the La Retama Library. Chicas Bonitas exhibit and pachanga, an exhibition including local, regional, and national artists, were on display from 9:30 am till 3:30 pm Saturday afternoon.

