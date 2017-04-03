A man that ran across S.P.I.D. was st...

A man that ran across S.P.I.D. was struck by an SUV in the fast lane.

Drivers headed West on South Padre Island Drive rolled up on a gruesome scene Tuesday afternoon. A man trying to run across the freeway only made it across several lanes before he was hit by an SUV in the fast lane .

