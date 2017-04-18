A look at the Holiday Inn off Leopard near the airport.
Your debit or credit card information might have been stolen if you stayed at one of four Corpus Christi hotels towards the end of the last year. Those hotels, along with over 1,000 others nationwide, were hacked.
