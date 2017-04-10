A fantastic garden and food trucks in the night
The folks at the Rockport Center for the Arts have a real knack for coming up with interesting exhibits. And two new solo shows for April feature 2 area artists who are inspired by cabbages and food trucks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Comments
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|14 min
|Interested
|4,594
|Zoe (Oct '16)
|1 hr
|jontx
|36
|RV park in calallen
|1 hr
|Annaville
|7
|photobucket.com
|2 hr
|photobucket
|3
|Ashley lumpkins
|5 hr
|Lmao
|4
|Panty meth
|5 hr
|Lmao
|4
|iliana Salinas
|6 hr
|YYY
|1
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC