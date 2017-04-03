A combined study of gulf coast waterw...

A combined study of gulf coast waterways found high concentrations of plastic microfibers thought to

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

A combined study of gulf coast waterways found high concentrations of plastic microfibers thought to come from synthetic fiber used in clothing such as yoga pants. The popular saying, "There's more fish in the sea," may not ring true in the future.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 1 hr Gomer Pyle 4,489
Looking for Swinging couples 2 hr Intrested 33
To Barbi KSAB 5 hr Juan 22
does anyone know if there are checkpoints fromm... (Jul '14) 8 hr Leroy 8
Desiree Paree 9 hr Ghetto 1
Lexy Bandera Pornstar From Corpus Christi 9 hr Pete 5
Leal Parking Lot Maintenance 10 hr worker 2
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,567 • Total comments across all topics: 280,124,113

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC