6 Investigates: Photos show Methane Seepage into Choke Canyon Reservoir

Photos from an environmental group, taken by a City of Corpus Christi employee almost five years ago, show methane gas bubbling out of the city's second-largest source of freshwater. The photos came in a packet of information sent by the U.S. Reclamation Bureau as part of the agency's response to a Freedom of Information Request from the Center For Biological Diversity.

