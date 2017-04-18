6 Investigates mayoral candidate's false information on campaign flyer
A campaign flyer by mayoral candidate Margareta Fratila, who owns a local florist shop, listed false information about where she earned a master's degree. Fratila listed a master's in business administration from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, but Fratila has no degree from there, according to university records.
