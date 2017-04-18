6 Investigates Follows-Up: Is a HazMat Corridor needed?
A tanker truck carrying petroleum product burned for more than two hours today on an overpass leading to the Corpus Christi Harbor Bridge, again raising questions of whether a Hazardous Cargo Corridor is a necessity. 6 Investigates first reported the lack of a Hazardous Cargo Corridor or "HC," in 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.
Add your comments below
Corpus Christi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Megaplex (Jun '12)
|3 min
|Bitch boy
|4,485
|To Barbi KSAB
|11 min
|Juan
|22
|does anyone know if there are checkpoints fromm... (Jul '14)
|3 hr
|Leroy
|8
|Desiree Paree
|3 hr
|Ghetto
|1
|Lexy Bandera Pornstar From Corpus Christi
|4 hr
|Pete
|5
|Leal Parking Lot Maintenance
|5 hr
|worker
|2
|Taylor Gaydon
|14 hr
|Popdatpuzzay
|26
Find what you want!
Search Corpus Christi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC