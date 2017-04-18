6 Investigates Follows-Up: Is a HazMa...

6 Investigates Follows-Up: Is a HazMat Corridor needed?

16 hrs ago

A tanker truck carrying petroleum product burned for more than two hours today on an overpass leading to the Corpus Christi Harbor Bridge, again raising questions of whether a Hazardous Cargo Corridor is a necessity. 6 Investigates first reported the lack of a Hazardous Cargo Corridor or "HC," in 2015.

