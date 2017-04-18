6 Investigates: City tax incentives in jeopardy with land near Schlitterbahn in foreclosure
With nearly 270 acres around the Schlitterbahn water park in foreclosure, some wonder what could happen to the taxpayer incentives pledged for the project. Millions of tax dollars could be at stake with a large chunk of land on Padre Island now in foreclosure.
