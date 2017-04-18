6 Investigates: City tax incentives i...

6 Investigates: City tax incentives in jeopardy with land near Schlitterbahn in foreclosure

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

With nearly 270 acres around the Schlitterbahn water park in foreclosure, some wonder what could happen to the taxpayer incentives pledged for the project. Millions of tax dollars could be at stake with a large chunk of land on Padre Island now in foreclosure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nikole Kerr (Nov '14) 51 min Countypaper 16
The Megaplex (Jun '12) 1 hr cocksvcker 4,615
this weekend 4 hr wifefun 22
James Bocanegra Flint Hills 5 hr ALLY 5
RV park in calallen 5 hr Miley Cyrus 17
Trans Club?? 12 hr Trans500 2
Dez Diaz 18 hr JPS69 4
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,211 • Total comments across all topics: 280,455,568

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC