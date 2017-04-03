2-year-old Ryan Morales was killed after accidentally shooting himself in the face. Photo: GoFundMe.

The Corpus Christi Police Department has released the arrest report for Eric Morales, who is charged with criminally negligent homicide after the accidental shooting of his 2-year-old son. According to the report, Morales put his loaded 9mm handgun in a tray on the kitchen table after coming home from dinner at a restaurant on Saturday night.

