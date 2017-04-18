18-wheeler catches fire near Harbor Bridge
Some harbor bridge lanes are being reopened, it is still best to avoid the area. I H 37 lanes are restricted going into downtown An 18-wheeler caught fire on the northbound lanes of the Harbor Bridge.
