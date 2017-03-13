Young men use YouTube to make a diffe...

Young men use YouTube to make a difference

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

"I'm deaf completely deaf in this ear. I'm losing my hearing in this ear. I have a hearing aid," said Angel Garcia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Corpus Christi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
looking for cHocolate 57 min Jake 2
Adult video 1 hr Laz 27
How many Backpage girls are fake or Law Enforce... (Apr '14) 3 hr Singlemomsupporter 39
any single men 17-23 (Feb '12) 4 hr Lionjudah91 35
nora lopez (Jun '15) 4 hr Jesse 9
New Miller coach 4 hr True 17
cheating exs (Feb '14) 4 hr Lionjudah91 28
See all Corpus Christi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Corpus Christi Forum Now

Corpus Christi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Corpus Christi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Corpus Christi, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,371 • Total comments across all topics: 279,552,766

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC