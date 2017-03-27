When the Lone Star State took on Elli...

When the Lone Star State took on Ellis Island for Jewish immigration

Read more: The Times of Israel

It was an unlikely premise, Jews escaping the pogroms of Tsarist Russia for a safe haven in Texas. Yet from 1907 to 1914, the "Galveston Movement" brought 10,000 Jews to the US - not through Ellis Island, but through Galveston Island and its eponymous port on the Gulf of Mexico.

